Kizz Daniel Siblings: Meet the Sibling Squad Behind the Nigerian Star

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, is a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter known for his captivating music and engaging performances.

He was born on May 1, 1994, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, and he first gained widespread recognition in 2014 with his hit single, Woju.

Over the years, Kizz Daniel has released numerous popular songs, including One Ticket featuring Davido, For You featuring Wizkid, and Buga, which have all contributed to his growing fame.

His music is characterized by a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop and he has amassed a large fanbase both in Nigeria and across Africa.

Siblings

Kizz Daniel has three brothers and one sister.

His younger brother, Mofoluwato Uthman Anidugbe, is known for his resemblance to Kizz Daniel and has gained some attention on social media.

His other known sibling is Toluwalope Sophire Anidugbe.

Kizz Daniel tends to keep details about his family private, so not much information is publicly available about his siblings beyond their names.

Career

Kizz Daniel’s musical career has been marked by significant success and growth since his debut in 2013.

In the early stages of his career from 2013 to 2016, he signed with G-Worldwide Entertainment and released his breakthrough single, Woju, in 2014, which became a major hit.

He followed up with other popular singles like Laye and Jombo before dropping his debut studio album, New Era, in 2016 to critical acclaim.

In 2017, Kizz Daniel left G-Worldwide after a contract dispute and launched his own record label Fly Boy Inc. in November of the same year.

He quickly released the hit single 4 Dayz under his new label.

Over the next few years from 2018 to 2021, Kizz Daniel released his second studio album, No Bad Songz, in 2018, which featured collaborations with artists like Davido, Phyno and Nasty C.

He continued to churn out hit singles like One Ticket, Madu and Pak N Go during this period.

In recent years from 2022 to the present, Kizz Daniel has continued to cement his status as one of the most popular Afrobeats artists.

He dropped the hugely popular single “Buga” in 2022, which became a viral sensation, topping charts across Africa and the UK Afrobeats chart.

He even performed Buga at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Throughout his career, Kizz Daniel has demonstrated a knack for creating catchy, feel-good music that resonates with fans.

His smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and versatility across genres have made him a standout in the competitive Nigerian music industry.

With his own label and a string of hits, Kizz Daniel has positioned himself as a force to be reckoned with in Afrobeats.

Awards and accolades

Kizz Daniel has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, highlighting his impact on the music industry.

Notable achievements include winning the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Afropop Artist and Hottest Single of the Year in 2016.

He also won multiple Headies Awards in the same year, including Best R&B/Pop Album and Hip-Hop World Revelation of the Year.

In 2015, he was recognized as Best New Act to Watch at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

His continuous success led to nominations at various prestigious events, including the MTV Africa Music Awards and City People Music Awards.

Kizz Daniel’s recognition spans multiple years, with nominations for Song of the Year and Viewer’s Choice at the Headies Awards in 2018, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in Afrobeats.