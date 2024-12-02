Tragedy as KMTC Student is Fatally Stabbed by Girlfriend in Kitale

A student with the Kenya Medical Training College in Kitale was stabbed and killed during a confrontation with his girlfriend at their residential house.

Police said the assailant is missing after the murder incident on Sunday December 1 in Huruma area.

The deceased was identified as Benedict Kiptoo, 24 who was a clinical medicine student at the college.

He was stabbed once in the chest at his residence in the area after a confrontation with his lover, his neighbours told police.

It is not clear what exactly prompted the fight.

His neighbors said they heard a commotion from the house he stayed with the suspected assailant identified as Nancy Faiza, 21 and on checking they found him lying in a pool of blood and wreathing in pain.

He had a deep stab wound in the chest.

The assailant who is known to him had escaped the scene, police said.

According to the police, a neighbor who is also a doctor at a private clinic in the area attended to Kiptoo by administering First Aid in vain.

The man was bleeding profusely which forced him to rush him to a nearby hospital.

Kiptoo died while being taken to hospital.

The body was taken to Cherengany Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they visited the scene and recovered a kitchen knife that was used in the attack.

The team said they had established the two lived as lovers. They had argued after Kiptoo allegedly came home late leading to the fatal stabbing.

Efforts to trace the woman for grilling and possible arraignment are ongoing.

Police want her to surrender for processing.

Cases of murder are on the rise amid calls on parties to solve their differences amicably.

Police say they receive between eight and ten murder cases daily. Some of the cases have been solved while others are pending under probe.

Others are in court. As part of efforts to solve the cases, police have formed various sub-units under Homicide Unit to solve the incidents so far reported.

The Homicide Unit has also been moved from Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road to Nairobi Area Regional offices to enhance their operations.

They will get all needed resources to address the cases, director DCI Mohamed Amin said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is set to open the new offices soon, officials said.