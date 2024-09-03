KNCCI, KAM Sign Sh69 Million Agreement with Britain to Boost Women, Youth Businesses 

The British High Commission (BHC) in Nairobi through the Regional Economic Development for Investment and Trade (REDIT) Programme, implemented by Trade Mark Africa (TMA) signed a grant agreement worth $540,000, with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

This collaboration is aimed at facilitating sustainable inclusive growth by engaging 210 Kenyan Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) owned by women and youth and to leverage opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The signing agreement took place during the KNCCI Exporters’ Roundtable that took place at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday September 3 which was climaxed by the launching of the KNCCI Exporters’ Booklet.

The signing of the partnership was officiated by Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI), Dr. Juma Mukhwana who reiterated the Kenya’s support for the partnership.

“This collaboration epitomizes the spirit of unity and strategic cooperation that AfCFTA encourages among African enterprises. We are particularly thrilled about the potential for these partnerships to catalyse innovation, enhance competitive advantage, and elevate our presence in the global market,” said Dr Mukhwana

“This is a clear demonstration of how collective efforts and strategic alliances can significantly amplify our impact on both regional and international stages.”

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan said that the embassy was proud to partner with TradeMark Africa, KNCCI and KAM to ensure that hard-working Kenyans and particularly women and young people can reach their potential and make a success of their innovative and diverse businesses.

“This is another brilliant example of how the UK-Kenya partnership is bringing real benefits to Kenya and its people going far, together,”’he said.

Ahmed Farah, Country Director for TradeMark Africa (TMA) Kenya, underscored the significance of this partnership in accelerating intra-African trade.

“Our goal is not only to increase the number of Kenyan SMEs exporting under AfCFTA but also to support them in diversifying their export products. This will ultimately boost the volume and value of Kenyan exports, thereby strengthening the country’s economic resilience,” Farah remarked.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of statistics, SMEs account for approximately 98% of businesses in Kenya, accounting for over 30% of jobs annually.

Dr. Erick Rutto, KNCCI President, reiterated the importance of supporting SMEs to enhance their capacity and give them a competitive edge in the regional market.

“SMEs are the backbone of Kenya’s economy and the continent at large. By helping them leverage the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA, we anticipate job creation opportunities, poverty reduction, and sustainable development in Kenya and across the region,” he said.

Tobias Alando, Acting Chief Executive and Chief Operations Officer at KAM said that the successful implementation of this initiative will have a transformative impact on Kenya’s trade dynamics, both within the AfCFTA and globally.

“We are confident that the interventions outlined in this partnership will equip our SMEs with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive marketplace,” added Alando