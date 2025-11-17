KNCHR, NCIC Questioned by Senate Over Rise in Hate Speech Ahead of Elections

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Monday appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration. The session was chaired by Marsabit Senator Mohammed Said Chute.

The two commissions were questioned about growing concerns over national cohesion, equal opportunity, and the increasing number of inflammatory remarks being made across the country.

KNCHR, led by CEO Dr. Bernard Mogesa, presented its report on what it has done to address hate speech and incitement. Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma pressed the commission to explain how it plans to protect national unity as the country heads toward the next general election.

“Some leaders, known people, are making very inflammatory statements on social media, in rallies, and even in churches. What is the commission doing to stop this as we approach the election period?” Sen. Mumma asked.

Dr. Mogesa said KNCHR has already taken several cases to court to hold offenders accountable. However, senators demanded to know which senior government officials — not just ordinary Kenyans — have been prosecuted for hate speech. The chair also advised KNCHR to seek private legal support if government lawyers lack enough power to pursue cases effectively.

NCIC, led by CEO Dr. Daniel Mutegi, also faced tough questions about its response to rising inflammatory remarks by influential figures and political leaders. Lamu Senator Kamau Githuku asked the commission to explain how it is monitoring and preventing the spread of hate speech on social media.

Dr. Mutegi said NCIC has increased investigations into political speech and has summoned several leaders for questioning. He added that since the 2022 General Election, NCIC has improved its monitoring of mainstream media, social media, and public gatherings, helping the agency detect and act on hate speech, ethnic contempt, and incitement.

The session later shifted to concerns about NCIC’s integrity after the commission recently hired 22 new staff members. Senators were shocked to learn that the positions were not formally advertised, which they said violated the law. Nominated Senator Consolata Okwabubi questioned why the commission planned to hire 20 people but ended up hiring 22.

Dr. Mutegi said the number was increased through a commission resolution, but the committee insisted that he provide written proof. Contradicting responses from the CEO and the HR department raised more concerns about transparency.

The committee then ordered NCIC commissioners to appear before it on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, to address the alleged illegal recruitment. The chair also directed the CEO to cancel the contracts of the 22 recruits, citing an unlawful hiring process. He reminded the commission to uphold the integrity requirements set out in Article 6 of the Constitution, warning the CEO that he would be held personally responsible if found culpable.