KNEC Announces New Official Telephone Contact Number

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced a new official telephone contact number, effective immediately, with the previous numbers set to remain operational until the end of January 2027.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, October 21, KNEC said members of the public should update their records and use the new number, 0719 093 000, for future communication with the council.

“Members of the public are advised to update their records and use the new number for all future communication with KNEC,” the council said.

KNEC clarified that the previous telephone numbers would continue to operate until the end of January 2027, giving members of the public time to update their contact details.

“Please note that the previous numbers will remain operational until end of January 2027,” the council stated.

The council apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change and thanked the public for its continued engagement.

Members of the public can also reach KNEC through its official email address, info@knec.ac.ke, or on X via @KNECKenya.