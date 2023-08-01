KNH Doctors Transfuse Baby While Still In Mother’s Womb In Historic Procedure

Kenyatta National Hospital Monday announced a milestone in foetal medicine after the successful transfusion of a baby while still in the mother’s uterus.

The region’s largest referral hospital said the highly delicate procedure, known as an intrauterine foetal transfusion, involves the injection of red blood cells from a donor into the foetus.

It may be recommended when a foetus has a low red blood cell count, known as anaemia, doctors say.

“The procedure was undertaken by a team of four doctors who included specialists Dr Rosa Chemwey, Dr Flavia Ogutu, and Dr Ikol Adung’o, as well as Dr Kunjira Murayi (Interventional Radiologist). They were assisted by Nurses Mr Benson Nyankuru, Ms Redempata Mumo, and a reproductive Health Clinical Officer – Mr Tony Wainaina,” the hospital said.

During an intrauterine transfusion, medics use ultrasound to determine the position of the foetus and placenta, before the surgeon inserts a needle into the mother’s abdomen and then into the umbilical vein or the foetus’ abdomen.

Red blood cells that are compatible with the foetus’ blood type are passed through the needle into the foetus.

Foetal transfusions may need to be repeated every few weeks until the foetus is ready to be born.

In the period, the mother is given antibiotics, local anaesthesia, and IV sedation, which also sedates the foetus.

The foetus may be given additional medication to stop movement.

“We are indeed very determined to ensure this particular pregnancy succeeds. We hope for positive outcomes. This baby is 25 weeks, three days old,” said Dr Chemwey.

According to the specialists, the transfusion procedure takes between 30min to an hour.

KNH CEO Evanson Kamuri hailed the team for the procedure, terming it a milestone for the facility.

“This is foetal medicine and an institutional landmark. We have attained yet another achievement in fulfilling our mandate as a top premier referral hospital,” Dr Kamuri said.

