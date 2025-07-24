KNH murder suspect Kalombotole to be detained for 10 days at Mbagathi Hospital

A suspect in two murders that occurred at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in February and July 2025 will be detained at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi pending investigations.

He was detained for 10 days over Identity and health concerns.

During a case hearing on Thursday, Kibera Magistrate Daisy Mutai noted that Kennedy Kalombotole could not be held in a police station due to his medical condition. Kalombotole is said to be having a mental health condition.

“It is clear that the suspect is unwell. What I am gathering is that it is something that requires close monitoring,” said Mutai.

Lawyers representing Kalombotole, a suspect in a pending murder case opposed his detention at Kilimani Police Station.

They suggested that he be transferred to either Mama Lucy or Mbagathi hospitals.

However, the prosecution raised concerns, saying that relocating Kalombotole to KNH—where the incident originally took place—could pose a security threat to other patients and staff.

Police officers from Kilimani Police Station told court they are unable to detain him any longer due to insufficient resources.

The officers said they lack the medication, daily medical support, and specific dietary provisions essential for his condition.

Police referred his case as a serious medical condition that needs close supervision.

They submitted that Kalombotole had not eaten and they lacked mechanism to enforce feeding habits on him.

Kalombotole is accused of killing two fellow patients, including 38-year-old Edward Maingi, who was bedridden at the time after suffering a stroke.

A postmortem conducted at the Kenyatta Funeral Home confirmed that Maingi died from excessive bleeding caused by deep throat lacerations.

Kalombotole was arrested after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder of Maingi at KNH 7th floor ward 7C on July 17.

He is also suspected to have committed another murder on the night of 6th and 7th February, 2025.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) moved to court seeking to detain him for 21 more days to allow completion of investigations.

The Homicide Investigations Bureau at DCI headquarters alleged that Kalombotole is the key suspect in the brutal killing of the patient who was admitted to Ward 7B-C on July 12 and later found murdered on his hospital bed on July 17.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested on July 18 at the same hospital, where he had reportedly been admitted since November 2024

Police said he has no known fixed abode and poses a flight risk if released on bail.

“The manner in which the deceased was killed caused anger and is still fresh in the memory of the family and close members of the community and yet to come into terms with incident. By releasing the respondent his safety cannot be guaranteed,” said police.