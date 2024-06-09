Koome Names Ex-police Spokesman Ombati New Rift Valley Police Boss 

Inspector General of police Japhet Koome Friday named former police spokesman Jasper Ombati Nyauma as the new Rift Valley Regional Police Commander (RPC) in changes.

Ombati replaced Tom Odero who was recalled to police headquarters in the changes announced on June 7, 2024.

Ombati had been serving at the United Nations Global Service Centre, UN Standing Police Capacity based in Brindisi, Italy, as Senior UN Police Adviser before he came back from the mission in February this year.

He was posted to Kenya Railways and Ports Police Unit as the commandant of the formation before his movement to Rift Valley.

In the changes, Koome named Allan Sangoro who has been at the UN Office in Addis Ababa as the new Kenya Railways and Ports Police Unit commandant to succeed Ombati.

Odero has been at the Rift Valley station as the RPC since March 2022 during which he led among others the war against banditry.

Ombati was deployed to the region amid ongoing operations on the bandits and other forms of crime in general.

Officials said more officers are expected to be moved as part of efforts to enhance security in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Douglas Kanja sanctioned the transfer of 50 senior traffic officers.

Those affected are of the ranks of those inspector and chief inspector.

They were ordered to report to their new stations by June 10.