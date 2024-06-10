Two Found Dead After Separate Cases of Suicide in Nairobi

Detectives are investigating two separate incidents where two people died by suicide in Nairobi.

The first incident happened in Sunton area where a driver with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was found dead after a suspected suicide.

Police said the body of Joseph Kimunyu aged 53 was found dangling on a truss in his house with a yellow synthetic rope tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident was not immediately established. The body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem after the Friday June 7 incident.

In Marurui area, a 29-year-old man died by suicide in his bedroom. The body of Wilfred Githae Wanjiku was found hanging on a truss after the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. Police say cases of suicide are on the rise.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

