Kordell Stewart’s Net Worth

Kordell Stewart, a retired NFL quarterback, has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Known for his versatility on the field, Stewart made a significant impact during his time in the NFL, particularly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent eight seasons. At the peak of his career, Stewart earned a lucrative $27 million contract over five years, and his career achievements have solidified his place in NFL history.

Kordell Stewart Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth October 16, 1972 Nationality American Profession American Football Player

Early Life

Born on October 16, 1972, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kordell Stewart grew up in Marrero, a city located across the Mississippi River from New Orleans. Stewart was raised by his parents, Florence and Robert, alongside his two siblings. Sadly, when Kordell was just 12 years old, his mother passed away after a long battle with liver cancer. Following her death, Kordell’s father worked long hours at various jobs to provide for the family. Stewart has often credited his father as his greatest influence, teaching him the value of hard work and perseverance.

Kordell attended John Ehret High School, where he excelled as the quarterback for the school’s football team. His senior year brought numerous accolades, including being named New Orleans Player of the Year and earning a spot on the All-State team.

College Career

In 1991, Kordell Stewart received a football scholarship to the University of Colorado, where he became one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the school’s history. He set several records for the Buffaloes, including most completed passes, touchdown passes, and passing yards. Stewart led the team to top-10 regular-season finishes in two different years, and his leadership was key in securing victories in the Aloha Bowl in 1993 and the Fiesta Bowl in 1995. In his final year, he was named a second-team All-American, helping the Buffaloes to a national ranking of No. 3.

NFL Career

Kordell Stewart entered the NFL in 1995 when he was selected 60th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the draft. During his first two seasons, Stewart showcased his versatility, playing as a wide receiver and running back before earning the starting quarterback position in 1997. That year, he led the Steelers to an 11-5 season and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately fell to the Denver Broncos.

The late 1990s were challenging for the Steelers, as they lost key players, and the team struggled in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. However, Stewart helped the team bounce back in 2001, leading them to a 13-3 regular-season record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs. He threw for a career-best 3,109 yards that season and earned a spot in the NFL Pro Bowl. Although the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, they lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Also Read: What Was Kate Spade’s Net Worth When She Died?

In 2002, Stewart was replaced as the starting quarterback by Tommy Maddox, and he only played seven games that season. He signed with the Chicago Bears the following year but was eventually benched after a series of poor performances. Stewart played his final NFL seasons as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 and 2005, though he did not officially announce his retirement until 2012.

Post-NFL Ventures

After leaving the NFL, Kordell Stewart made guest appearances on popular television shows like Pros vs. Joes and Deal or No Deal. In 2012, he made headlines again when he appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside his then-wife, Porsha Williams Stewart.

Kordell Stewart Salary and Contracts

Stewart’s NFL career earnings totaled approximately $31 million. In 1997, he signed a two-year contract with an annual base salary of $360,000, with the potential to double that figure through performance bonuses. In 1999, he secured a five-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers, which included an average annual salary of $5.4 million. In his later years, Stewart earned $3.2 million during one season with the Chicago Bears and $660,000 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kordell Stewart Relationships

Kordell Stewart has one son, Syre, from his previous relationship with Tania Richardson. In 2011, Stewart married reality TV star Porsha Williams in a lavish ceremony featured on the WE television series Platinum Weddings. However, their marriage ended in 2013 when Stewart filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kordell Stewart Net Worth

Kordell Stewart net worth is $14 million.