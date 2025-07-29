Koskei Convenes Fresh Meeting On Public Sector Efficiency

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called for another high-level meeting with top government officials, aimed at addressing growing concerns over inefficiency and lack of accountability in the public service.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

According to a memo dated July 24 and seen by the Star, the meeting will be attended by all Principal Secretaries, chairpersons and CEOs of state corporations and agencies, as well as key departmental heads from finance, audit, procurement, legal, and human resource units. Officials heading various internal oversight and revitalisation committees within ministries and parastatals are also expected to attend.

The agenda will focus on enhancing performance and efficiency in government service delivery. Specifically, the meeting will deliberate on how to take “prompt corrective action and administer lawful consequences for infractions” within public institutions.

This latest move follows a similar meeting held on July 24, during which Koskei expressed deep concern over the slow pace of service delivery, poor accountability, and general laxity despite the presence of strong policy frameworks and oversight tools.

In his memo, Koskei pointed to persistent weaknesses in the enforcement of government circulars, underutilisation of the Government Efficiency Office created by Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, and the failure of ministries and agencies to act swiftly when systems falter or when officers underperform.

“These weaknesses have significantly undermined the delivery of timely, quality, and responsive services to Kenyans,” said Koskei. “Citizens are increasingly complaining of a non-responsive public service that is lacking in robustness and effectiveness.”

He warned that public confidence in government institutions is declining, driven by unchecked impunity, misuse of public resources, and poor-quality results.

“This inaction has fostered a culture of abject impunity,” Koskei added. “It has led to recurring cases of malpractice and non-performance.”

All invited officers have been instructed to attend the meeting personally and ensure that key members of their service delivery and oversight teams also take part. Pre-registration is required through the Head of Public Service’s official website.

The meeting will also provide updates on ongoing government initiatives and highlight each agency’s role in their successful execution. These include the push for a zero-fault audit status, improved productivity, stricter compliance, and the revitalisation of regulatory bodies.