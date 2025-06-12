KPC Launches Foundation To Support Education For Students With Disabilities

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has launched a foundation to support the education of bright students living with disabilities, lawmakers have been told.

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang told the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities that the new initiative, known as the Inuka Foundation, aims to uplift students with disabilities and those from poor backgrounds.

“In an effort to support Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in our society, the company has proactively established the Inuka Foundation,” Sang said during a session chaired by Nakuru County MP Liza Chelule.

He said the foundation will sponsor the secondary and university education of two bright students each year, selected from across the country.

Since its launch, the foundation has supported 735 students through its education programme.

“This is part of the company’s broader efforts to ensure that less privileged children access education, which is a fundamental right,” he said.

Sang added that KPC will continue working closely with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) during future recruitment to ensure inclusivity.

“To help bridge the gap, KPC informs the NCPD of all arising vacancies so they can recommend qualified members,” he said.