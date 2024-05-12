KQ Pilot Capt Ann Mokua Dies in Accident Along Thika Road

A pilot with Kenya Airways died when a car she was driving was involved in an accident at Kahawa Sukari area along Thika Road.

Capt Ann Wambui Kariuki Mokua was alone in her Honda Civic car when the accident happened on Saturday May 11 morning at about 3 am.

Witnesses and police said her car rammed onto a stationary lorry killing her. She suffered serious head injuries.

Police said she was driving from Nairobi headed for Thika direction when the accident happened.

Witnesses and police said she was racing on the first left lane when her car rammed on a Mercedes Actros trailer.

The lorry had developed mechanical issues and stalled on the road. The driver of the lorry did not erect a warning as required.

Her car rammed on the rear left side of the lorry indicating she tried to swerve from the scene or did not see it.

Following the impact of the accident Capt Ann Mokua was removed from the badly damaged car and rushed to the nearby Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said she had suffered serious head injuries.

A mob rushed to the scene moments later with some wanting to steal her belongings.

One of the suspects was badly beaten up before police intervened to save him.

Police said the driver of the lorry is yet to be found but efforts to get him are ongoing.

Both vehicles were towed to Kahawa Sukari police station pending inspection and other investigations.

Colleagues and friends of Capt Ann Mokua eulogized her online describing her as one of the best pilots at the national carrier.

She trained in South Africa and is a mother of three.