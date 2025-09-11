KRA appoints new heads as Rispah Simiyu exits to Treasury

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) appointed new leadership to strengthen institutional capacity and enhance service delivery.

KRA announced Thursday the appointment of Nancy Ng’etich as the Commissioner for Shared Services Department.

Rispah Simiyu, who served as Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, was seconded to the Ministry of National Treasury and Economic Planning.

KRA noted that Ngetich took up the role in acting capacity since February 2023, where she has overseen organizational reforms, HR alignment with KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan and promoted technology adoption to support revenue mobilization.

She previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Policy and International Affairs in the Customs and Border Control Department at KRA, and Senior Manager Customs and Tax Advisory at Ernst & Young LLP.

“She has played a pivotal role in customs reforms, trade facilitation, African Continental Free Trade Area negotiations and East African Community customs policy,” KRA noted.

Ngétich is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and Member of the Law Society of Kenya, the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya and the Kenya Institute of Management.

Additionally, the taxman effected changes in the Large and Medium Taxpayers Department.

Doreen Mbingi, the Deputy Commissioner of Compliance East and South of Nairobi, has been appointed to provide leadership in the department in an acting capacity, pending substantive appointment.

More changes are expected at the agency as it rushes to recruit new managers.