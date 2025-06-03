KRA Introduces New Car Valuation Rules For Used Vehicle Imports Starting July 1

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that starting July 1, 2025, a new Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) schedule will be used to determine the customs value of used motor vehicles imported into the country.

In a public notice published on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in the MyGov publication, KRA said the revised CRSP follows extensive consultations with stakeholders in the motor vehicle import sector to ensure the changes reflect industry feedback.

“The updated CRSP list has been published on the KRA website. Importers and other stakeholders are encouraged to visit the page and familiarize themselves with the new list and changes,” the notice stated.

This marks a major shift from the previous system, which relied on fixed car values. These older valuations often led to overestimated prices, resulting in higher import taxes and frequent disputes between importers and KRA.

Under the new schedule, taxes will now be based on the actual price paid for the vehicle, as shown in the invoices and receipts. KRA will also consider the car’s age, meaning older vehicles will attract lower taxes. Additionally, shipping and import-related expenses—including freight and insurance—will be factored into the final tax amount.

One of the major improvements in the new CRSP system is the inclusion of more recent car models, which were often left out in previous lists. The updated valuation method aims to reflect real market prices and bring greater fairness and transparency to the vehicle importation process.