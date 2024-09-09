KRA Officials Seize Sh500,000 Worth Of Bhang And Smuggled Ethanol In Busia

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials seized bhang valued at Sh520,000 and over 300 jerricans of smuggled ethanol in Busia County on Monday.

The discovery was made during a routine patrol at Koteko, about 10 kilometers from the KRA office in Busia.

According to officials, a suspicious vehicle was spotted and, upon approach, the driver attempted to flee.

“As officers approached, the vehicle sped off, resulting in a minor collision with a KRA Toyota Hilux. The driver of the Toyota Corolla abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot,” the KRA reported.

A search of the vehicle revealed two bags containing 520 rolls of dry plant material, suspected to be bhang, with an estimated street value of Sh520,000. The case is now under investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Malaba.

In a separate operation, the KRA Customs and Border Control team at Lwakhakha station, acting on intelligence, intercepted 308 jerricans, each containing 20 liters of suspected ethanol.

The contraband was being transported in an Isuzu FRR truck.

“The items have been deposited at the Malaba One Stop Border Post (OSBP) and will be subjected to further action under customs law,” KRA officials stated.