KRA to Conduct Maintenance on Customs System This Weekend

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be temporarily unavailable this weekend due to scheduled maintenance.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 12, KRA said the exercise will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, starting at 4:00 am and ending at 12:00 pm.

“Please be advised that there will be a scheduled maintenance of iCMS from Sunday, September 14, 2025, 4 am to Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12 pm. We regret any inconvenience caused,” the authority stated.

The tax agency noted that the downtime will affect all stakeholders who depend on the system for their daily operations, including cargo clearance, tax payments, and consignment tracking.

KRA has urged traders and other users to plan their transactions in advance to avoid delays.

The iCMS, introduced in 2019 to replace the old Simba system, is an online platform that supports customs operations such as clearing goods at ports, paying duties, and tracking cargo in and out of the country. It has been key in streamlining trade and protecting Kenya’s borders from illegal goods.

During the maintenance period, importers and exporters will not be able to submit documentation or obtain clearance, which may temporarily disrupt trade activities.