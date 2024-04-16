KU VC Prof Wainaina Goes on Leave After Long Stay at Work 

Kenyatta University (KU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Paul Wainaina has announced he will go on an annual leave effective from Monday April 15.

Prof Wainaina announced that he is going on an accumulated annual leave, and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academics Prof Waceke Wanjohi had been appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

“Following consultations with the University Council, I wish to notify the university community that I will be proceeding on annual leave with effect from 15th April 2024,” reads an internal memo in part.

Wainaina requested all students to accord Prof Waceke support as she takes up the duties of the office of the VC.

The memo does not indicate his return date from his leave.

Prof Wainaina made his last appearance was on Sunday when the university held a prayer service in honor of the 11 students who died in an accident along Mombasa Highway on March 18.

Prof Wainaina’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor has been marred with controversy.

The most notable was his dismissal as the university’s VC in August 2022.

This was after he locked horns with the government over a piece of land that the government wanted for the construction of the World Health Organization African regional logistics hub at the university.

Wainaina was dismissed as VC for refusing to give the government a piece of land for the construction of the WHO logistics hub.

The Kenyatta University council then announced Prof. Waceke would take over as the Vice-Chancellor.

He was however reinstated three months later as the Kenyatta University VC when the Kenya Kwanza government came into power.

This was in a sign of defiance from the current government to the former one.

His return was dramatic with some students welcoming him heroically.