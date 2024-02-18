KUCCPS Extends Application Deadline For University And TVET

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has extended the application deadline to February 26.

“In the spirit of ensuring that no one is left behind, KUCCPS has extended the application deadline to February 26, 2024.” KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome.

The placement body initially opened the portal on January 7, 2024.

The placement service facilitates online applications for students aiming to enroll in universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Teachers Training Colleges, and the Open University of Kenya.

Form for leavers from 2000 were allowed to apply.

“The wait is over! The @KUCCPS_Official portal is now open! It’s time to apply for your preferred course in an institution of your choice,” the placement body wrote on X.

For direct university entry, applicants must attain a minimum grade of C+. They are allowed to select up to six choices for degree programs, with specific guidelines regarding the similarity of chosen programs.

Applicants with grades of C- and above can make a maximum of eight choices, including diploma and craft certificate programs.

Similarly, those with a minimum grade of D qualify to choose from various craft and artisan certificate programs, with a maximum of eight choices.

Furthermore, applicants with grades below D have the opportunity to select up to four choices from artisan certificate programs.

KUCCPS emphasizes that applicants may choose from any program for which they qualify, provided that no choice is repeated, offering flexibility and accessibility in the application process.