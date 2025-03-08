KUCCPS Opens Applications for Teacher Training Colleges

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for public Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) as part of its phased placement process for various training institutions this year.

A total of 13,823 slots are available for the September 2025 intake into Diploma in Primary and Secondary Teacher Education programs across 36 public TTCs. The application period runs until March 20.

Three colleges—Kagumo TTC, Kibabii TTC, and Lugari TTC—will offer Diploma in Secondary Teacher Education, with a combined capacity of 2,735 students. The remaining 33 TTCs will offer Diploma in Primary Teacher Education, with 11,088 available slots.

Applicants for primary teacher training must have at least a KCSE mean grade of C (plain) or an equivalent qualification. Those seeking a Diploma in Secondary Education must have a minimum KCSE grade of C+. Candidates with alternative qualifications should obtain an equation from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) before applying.

KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome urged eligible candidates, including 2024 KCSE graduates and those from previous years, to apply. “We encourage all interested applicants to take advantage of this opportunity,” she said in a statement released in Nairobi on Thursday.

To avoid online fraud, applicants are advised to seek assistance only from authorized sources. “Those needing support should visit KUCCPS offices at ACK Garden House, any of the 58 Huduma Centres countrywide, or their nearest TTC,” Dr. Wahome added.