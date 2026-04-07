KUCCPS Opens Degree Application Portal for 2026 Intake

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened its application portal for degree courses for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the placement cycle began on April 7, 2026, and will remain open until May 6, 2026.

“This afternoon, I received a brief on the 2026/2027 Academic Year placement cycle from KUCCPS. The placement cycle has officially opened today, with the portal remaining open until May 6, 2026,” Ogamba said.

KCSE candidates have been urged to submit their applications through the KUCCPS student portal. The placement process will cover programmes offered in 40 public universities, 29 private universities, and the Open University of Kenya.

Applicants are required to access the KUCCPS website, create an account and log in using their KCSE index number, year of examination and password. Once logged in, candidates can view available institutions and programmes before selecting their preferred courses.

Students are expected to choose courses in order of priority, beginning with their most preferred options, and submit their applications through the portal. They will also be required to indicate whether they are open to being placed in alternative programmes in case they do not secure their selected choices.

Upon completing the application, candidates must pay a processing fee of Ksh1,500 via the eCitizen platform using one of the available payment options.

KUCCPS has advised applicants to carefully review their course selections before submission to ensure accuracy and improve their chances of placement.