KUCCPS Opens Portal For 2025 University And College Placements

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened its portal for the 2025 university placement process.

In an announcement made on Friday, March 28, KUCCPS invited the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates to apply for their preferred degree courses.

In addition to university placements, the portal is also open for students interested in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

KUCCPS emphasized that candidates from as far back as the year 2000 can apply for TVET and TTC courses, while degree applications are limited to the 2024 KCSE candidates.

“Attention to the 2024 KCSE cohort! You can now apply for degree courses via the KUCCPS official portal,” the placement service announced.

The application window will remain open for three weeks, with the deadline set for April 21, 2025. KUCCPS urged all eligible candidates to submit their applications before the closing date to secure placement in their desired institutions.

Earlier this year Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba dismissed reports that the government had reintroduced cut-off points for university admission. He affirmed that all students who scored a C+ and above in the 2023 KCSE exam qualify for direct entry to university.

“The government has not reintroduced cut-off points for university admission. The minimum entry requirement remains a mean grade of C+, which will apply to the 2024 KCSE cohort,” Ogamba said.

A total of 264,391 students who attained the grade are eligible for university admission. The CS further revealed that financing these students will cost the government Sh25.85 billion annually, amounting to Sh100 billion over four years.