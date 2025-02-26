KUCCPS Reopens Portal For KMTC March 2025 Intake Applications

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its online application portal for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) courses.

In a statement released on Wednesday, KUCCPS announced that 21 KMTC courses still have available slots for the March 2025 intake.

“KUCCPS has re-opened the online application portal seeking to fill 21 KMTC courses that still have slots for the March 2025 Intake,” the statement read.

The application window will remain open until March 4, 2025.

KUCCPS has invited applicants who were not successful in the previous application round, as well as new candidates interested in joining KMTC, to submit their applications through the official portal: https://students.kuccps.net.

The placement body also confirmed that successful applicants from the previous application period have already been placed. The first application window had closed on February 14, 2025.