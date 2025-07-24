KUCCPS Reopens Portal For September KMTC Applications

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has reopened its application portal for 28 medical courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the September 2025 intake.

In a notice released on Wednesday, July 23, KMTC announced that these courses were still available after the initial application period closed on July 7. The institution is now calling on interested students to apply before the new deadline, which is in six days.

“Attention future health heroes, the KUCCPS Portal is now open for KMTC Course Applications! Your journey to becoming a healthcare professional starts here,” the notice read.

Out of the 28 available programmes, 19 are diploma courses while the remaining nine are certificate courses. Applicants can submit their choices through the KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.net.

Some of the certificate courses offered include Medical Engineering, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, Health Insurance Management, Health Records and Information Technology, Community Health Assistant, Public Health, Nutrition and Dietetics, Emergency Medical Technician, and Kenya Enrolled Community Health Nursing.

This update comes just a few days after KUCCPS released the placement results for KMTC’s September 2025 intake on July 18. At the time, the placement agency asked applicants to log in to the KUCCPS portal to check their results following a two-week application window between June 23 and July 7.