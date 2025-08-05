KURA Shifts To Fully Digital Procurement For 2025/2026 Financial Year

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a complete transition to the Electronic Government Procurement System (e-GPS), marking the end of manual and semi-digital procurement processes.

In a public notice dated August 5, 2025, the agency confirmed that all procurement for the 2025/2026 financial year will be conducted exclusively through the e-GPS platform.

This move follows a government-wide suspension of procurement activities for the current financial year, which took effect in June. The suspension was aimed at facilitating the rollout of the new digital system.

“As a leading government agency, KURA wishes to inform the public that procurement of all goods, works, and services for the financial year 2025/2026 shall be done end-to-end using the Electronic Government Procurement System (e-GPS),” the statement read.

KURA is now urging all suppliers, contractors, consultants, and service providers to register on the e-GPS platform through the website https://egpkenya.go.ke to access and participate in tender opportunities.

The agency encouraged interested bidders to regularly visit the portal to stay updated on new procurement opportunities and requirements.