Kuria, Owalo, Itumbi Land State Jobs

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has landed a state job.

The former Public Service CS has been appointed as a senior adviser in the Council of Economic Advisors.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Friday said the appointment seeks to bolster the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Agenda plan by the broad-based government.

Also making a comeback is former ICT CS Eliud Owalo who has been named the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

Koskei said Owalo will be responsible for the effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and evaluation of priority projects and initiatives of the 5th administration in line with the BETA Plan.

He will also be charged with overseeing the performance of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in service delivery.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has been named head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Office of the President.

Itumbi was appointed following approval of the Public Service Commission.

“This appointment will go into fostering this administration’s zeal for innovation and growth towards a robust yet novel sector in the economic sphere,” said Koskei.