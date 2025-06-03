KUTRRH Announces Vacancy For CEO Position

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The announcement, made through a public notice on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, follows the hospital board’s decision to allow the current CEO, Ahmed Dagane, to proceed on leave and appoint Isaac Irungu Kamau as the acting CEO.

“The KUTRRH Board of Directors invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Applicants should be persons who are dynamic, exceptional and visionary with good professional and ethical standing,” the notice stated.

The CEO will be responsible for implementing the hospital’s overall strategy, providing strategic leadership, promoting innovation, driving a positive organizational culture, and ensuring effective financial management.

Key responsibilities include overseeing the development and implementation of the hospital’s strategic plans, ensuring timely execution of performance contract objectives, formulating policies and professional standards, promoting patient-centered care, aligning hospital information systems with operational goals, and developing strategic partnerships to enhance clinical services.

The CEO will also be tasked with promoting research and technology transfer, mobilizing resources, ensuring compliance with financial and regulatory requirements, motivating staff, maintaining high performance standards, and guiding the hospital towards international quality accreditations such as the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA).

To qualify, candidates must be registered medical practitioners with a Master’s degree in a health-related field from a recognized institution. Applicants should have at least 15 years of relevant work experience, with 10 years in a senior management role, and must have completed a leadership course lasting not less than four weeks. They must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

“The successful candidate will be engaged on a three-year renewable contract, subject to satisfactory performance,” the notice added.

Interested and eligible candidates can access the full job description and qualifications at www.kutrrh.go.ke/careers.

Applications can be submitted either as soft copies by email to chairman.kutrrh@gmail.com or as hard copies delivered to the Chairman, Board of Directors’ Office, 1st Floor, Administration Building at KUTRRH, during official working hours from Monday to Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

All applications must be received no later than Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm (East African Time).