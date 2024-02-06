KWS Confirms Hyena Attack in Rongai, Discovery of Human Remains in Area

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has confirmed a hyena attack in Rongai on Monday.

In a statement, KWS said one of the injured people was a Multi-Media University student who is currently in hospital.

The attack happened on Monday evening at around 8.00 pm, at the Ole Kasasi area in Rongai, Kajiado County.

“Upon receiving reports, KWS promptly deployed the Problem Animal Management Unit (PAMU), who rushed the men to Wema Hospital in Rongai. The injured were then referred to The Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment after First Aid was administered,” said KWS.

KWS also revealed that at the scene of the incident were partial remains of a human being that have since been identified and the family notified.

The remains were retrieved by the police.

Earlier, Multi-Media University students held peaceful demonstrations outside the KWS Workshop Gate.

The protests turned chaotic as KWS senior officers held an emergency meeting with the university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor and her team.

“KWS Senior Assistant Director for Southern Conservation Area Adan Kalla, MMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Maranga, and OCPD Rongai addressed the agitated students, and KWS outlined mitigation measures taken to contain the hyenas,” it added.

The PAMU team, KWS said, has put down one hyena and launched an operation to identify surrounding hyena dens.

KWS urged locals to remain vigilant since the southern part of Nairobi National Park is not fenced and is a wildlife migratory corridor.

“The PAMU team will remain on standby until all hyenas in Ole Kasasi are driven back into the park to enhance the protection of members.”

Kenyans have been asked to promptly report any wildlife emergency cases to the nearest KWS office or contact the Service’s 24/7 hotline on 0800 597 000 for immediate intervention.