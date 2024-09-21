Kyle Newacheck Siblings: Get to Know Adam

Kyle Newacheck is an accomplished American television writer, director, producer and actor.

He is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

He is also recognized for his work on the FX series What We Do in the Shadows, where he serves as a co-executive producer and director since 2019.

Before his television success, Newacheck was part of the sketch comedy group Mail Order Comedy, alongside Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm.

Siblings

Kyle has one brother named Adam.

Kyle’s brother, is also involved in the entertainment industry, focusing primarily on writing and producing.

He has collaborated closely with Kyle on various projects, including Workaholics, reflecting a strong creative partnership that has contributed to their success in comedy.

Together, they established Newacheck Brothers Productions to create content that resonates with their comedic vision.

Career

Newacheck graduated from the Los Angeles Film School in 2004 with a degree in editing and began his career in the entertainment industry by forming the sketch comedy group Mail Order Comedy with Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm in 2006.

He is best known as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

The show follows three slackers working as telemarketers and became a cult favorite.

Newacheck directed approximately half of the episodes and also served as an executive producer.

His directorial skills extend to other popular series such as Community, Parks and Recreation, and Happy Endings.

In addition to television, Newacheck directed the Netflix film Game Over, Man! and Murder Mystery, which starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

He has also been involved with the FX series What We Do in the Shadows since 2019 as a co-executive producer and director.

Throughout his career, Newacheck has accumulated over 90 combined credits in directing, writing, and producing, establishing himself as a prominent figure in comedy.

Awards and accolades

Newacheck has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his contributions to television and film.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Comedy Series for What We Do in the Shadows, which he co-produced.

In addition to this nomination, Newacheck has won multiple awards for his work on the film Stranger in the Woods.

At the Los Angeles Film Awards, he secured three LAFA April Awards in 2023: Best Picture, Best Thriller and Best Indie Feature.

The film also earned accolades at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival, where it won Best Feature, Best Producer, and Best Editing.