Laila Ali Siblings: The Enduring Legacy of Muhammad Ali

Laila Ali is a celebrated figure known for her diverse accomplishments.

She is a world-class athlete, fitness and wellness expert, TV host, cooking enthusiast and founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand.

Laila is also a retired professional boxer who held multiple titles during her undefeated career, making her widely regarded as one of the greatest female professional boxers of all time.

In addition to her athletic achievements, she is an actress, author, and philanthropist, actively involved in causes such as AIDS research and awareness, hunger relief and children’s health issues.

Laila’s multifaceted career and her commitment to promoting health, wellness and empowerment have established her as a respected and influential personality.

Laila Ali’s siblings overview

Laila has eight siblings, including seven sisters and one brother.

Her siblings are Khaliah Ali, Hana Ali, Maryum Ali, Jamillah Ali, Rasheda Ali, Miya Ali, Muhammad Ali Jr. and Asaad Amin. Each sibling has their own unique story of resilience and achievement.

Khaliah (born 1974) is an author and motivational speaker. She has written books about her father’s life and her own experiences.

Her book, Growing Up Ali: A Memoir, chronicles her life growing up as Muhammad Ali’s daughter and her struggles with weight and self-esteem.

Hana (born 1976) is married to Bellator middleweight fighter Kevin Casey. She has been involved in philanthropy, including work with homeless families and children’s health issues.

She is also the author of At Home with Muhammad Ali, a book that provides an intimate look at her father’s life.

Maryum (born 1968) is a rapper, artist and activist. She has been involved in various social justice causes, including prison reform and racial equality.

Jamillah (born 1970) is a writer and producer. She has worked on various television shows and films, including The L Word and The Trials of Muhammad Ali.

Rasheda (born 1970) is a motivational speaker and author. She has written books about her father’s life and her own experiences, including I’ll Hold Your Hand So You Won’t Fall: A Child’s Guide to Parkinson’s Disease.

Miya (born 1972) is a photographer and artist. She has exhibited her work in various galleries and museums.

Muhammad Ali Jr. (born 1972) is a businessman and philanthropist. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and has supported his siblings’ endeavors.

Asaad (adopted 1986) is a businessman and philanthropist. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and has supported his siblings’ endeavors.

Laila Ali’s family dynamics

Muhammad Ali was married four times and had nine children.

His relationships were not without challenges, including infidelity and divorce. Laila’s mother, Veronica Porché, was married to Ali from 1977 to 1986.

She has spoken candidly about her own struggles with identity and self-discovery, which she overcame to become a successful athlete and businesswoman.

Also Read: Jackie Jackson’s Siblings: Exploring the Family Tree of the Jackson Siblings

Laila Ali’s sibling relationships

Laila has spoken about her close relationships with her siblings, particularly her brother Muhammad Ali Jr. and her sister Hana.

She has also discussed the challenges of growing up in a high-profile family, including the death of her father, Muhammad Ali.

Khaliah Ali’s journey

Khaliah is an author and motivational speaker. She has written books about her father’s life and her own experiences.

Her book, Growing Up Ali: A Memoir, chronicles her life growing up as Muhammad Ali’s daughter and her struggles with weight and self-esteem.

She has also written a cookbook, My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness.

Hana Ali’s philanthropy

Hana has been involved in various charitable organizations, including work with homeless families and children’s health issues.

She is also the author of At Home with Muhammad Ali, a book that provides an intimate look at her father’s life.

She has also been involved in various social justice causes, including prison reform and racial equality.

Asaad Amin’s business and philanthropy

Asaad is a businessman and philanthropist. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and has supported his siblings’ endeavors.

He is also the founder of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, which provides care and support for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Laila Ali’s philanthropy and legacy

Laila has continued her father’s legacy of giving back to the community.

She has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including AIDS research, hunger relief and children’s health issues.

She has also launched her own beauty and personal care products, Laila by Laila Ali, and has expressed her desire to make a difference in the world.

FAQ

What is Laila Ali’s professional boxing record?

Laila retired with an undefeated record of 24 wins, including 21 knockouts, and zero losses.

What are some of Laila Ali’s notable achievements in boxing?

Laila held multiple world titles in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

She is also known for her famous boxing lineage as the daughter of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

What are Laila Ali’s philanthropic activities?

Laila is actively involved in philanthropy, supporting causes such as AIDS research and awareness, hunger relief and children’s health issues.

She has also been a vocal advocate for healthy living and wellness.

Has Laila Ali pursued any other careers outside of boxing?

In addition to her boxing career, Laila has ventured into various fields, including acting, hosting television shows, writing and entrepreneurship.

She is also a cooking enthusiast and has authored books on healthy cooking.

What is the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand?

The Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand is a platform through which Laila promotes her holistic approach to living, encompassing fitness, wellness and healthy cooking.

The brand offers products and resources to support a healthy lifestyle.

Is Laila Ali still involved in the world of sports and fitness?

Yes, Laila remains active in the sports and fitness industry.

She continues to advocate for healthy living and fitness, sharing her expertise through various media platforms and personal appearances.