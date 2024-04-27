Lainey Wilson Siblings: All About Janna Wilson Sadler

Lainey Wilson is an American country music singer-songwriter who has quickly risen to prominence in the genre.

Born in 1992 in Baskin, Louisiana, he grew up immersed in classic country music, which would go on to heavily influence her own sound and songwriting.

After releasing her debut album in 2014 and a second album in 2016, Lainey signed a publishing deal and released an EP in 2019 that included her breakout hit, Things a Man Oughta Know, which reached #1 on the country charts.

Her success has continued to skyrocket in recent years.

In 2023, Lainey won the Country Music Association’s top honor of Entertainer of the Year, cementing her status as one of the genre’s biggest stars.

Siblings

Lainey has one sibling – her sister Janna Wilson Sadler.

Janna and Lainey grew up together in a small town in Louisiana.

Janna is married to a professional rancher named Taylor Sadler, and they have two sons named Knox and Ledger.

Janna works in payroll operations and accounting for a large corporation in Louisiana.

Lainey and Janna were very close growing up, with Lainey describing Janna as her “best friend”.

Janna has been very supportive of Lainey’s successful country music career, and has posted heartfelt messages about their sisterly bond on social media.

Career

After growing up in the small town of Baskin, Lainey and being influenced by classic country music, Wilson moved to Nashville in 2011 at age 19 to pursue a career in country music.

Despite initial struggles, with music executives perceiving her as “too country for country”, he refused to give up.

Lainey released her debut album in 2014, followed by a second album in 2016 that charted modestly on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

In 2018, she signed a publishing deal and a record deal with Broken Bow Records.

Lainey’s big breakthrough came in 2019 with the release of her EP that included the hit song, Things a Man Oughta Know, which reached #1 on the country charts.

This helped establish Wilson as a rising star in the genre.

Since then, Lainey’s career has skyrocketed.

She has received numerous accolades, including 7 Country Music Association Awards and a Grammy Award.

In 2023, she won the CMA’s top honor of Entertainer of the Year.

Wilson’s 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, amassing over 650 million streams.

She has also made her acting debut on the TV show, Yellowstone, where she performed original songs.

In addition to her musical success, Lainey has gained attention for her personal transformation, losing up to 70 pounds through diet and exercise changes.

This led to a viral TikTok video in 2022 that highlighted her figure.

Awards

Lainey has received 7 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, including winning the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award in 2023.

She has also received a Grammy Award, in addition to 6 Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 2023, Lainey was the most awarded artist at the CMA Awards, with a record-breaking 9 nominations and 5 wins, including Entertainer of the Year.

Her critically-acclaimed 2022 album, Bell Bottom Country, was named Album of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Lainey’s hit song, Things a Man Oughta Know, was named ACM Song of the Year.

She has also achieved multiple #1 hits on the country music charts, including Things a Man Oughta Know, Never Say Never with Cole Swindell, Heart Like a Truck and wait in the truck with HARDY.

In 2022, Lainey made her acting debut on the hit TV show, Yellowstone, where she performed original songs.