    Lamu County Commissioner Louis Kipngetich Rono Dies After 27 Years In Service

    Andrew Walyaula
    Lamu County Mr. Louis Kipngetich Rono

    County Commissioner of Lamu County Mr. Louis Kipngetich Rono has died after 27 years in the service.

    It is reported that Mr. Rono died after a short illness.

    Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo mourned him as a diligent and dedicated man.

    “Until his demise today, Mr. Rono was the County Commissioner, Lamu County. A diligent and dedicated National Government Administration Officer (NGAO), with over twenty-seven years of experience, the late Mr. Rono will be remembered for his selfishness in the service of others and the country,” PS Omollo stated.

    KRA Directs Employers to Start Remitting Housing Levy from March 19

