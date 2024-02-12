Land Dealer Dies After Inhaling Unknown Substance in Kitengela Bar

Mystery surrounds the death of a man in Kitengela after he had inhaled contents of a container he found in a bar on Saturday evening.

Peter Muturi Meriti died in hospital after he complained of pain and started to bleed from his nose. He said he had passed by a bar in the town and spotted a container and decided to open it when he was met with a bad odor from it.

Come Sunday morning, he started complaining of a stomachache and at around 2 pm, he claimed to have lost his sight.

He was taken to Kitengela sub-county hospital for further examination and treatment

He died later at the facility. Police who visited the scene said they suspect Muturi had inhaled contents of a container with toilet cleaning detergent at a joint where he had gone to meet a client.

The detergent had been bought by the two lady bar maids and kept the same in plastic bottles where the deceased accessed on and through curiosity smelled one thereby inhaling the poisonous fumes.

The same detergent was picked up for analysis. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are investigating the incident.