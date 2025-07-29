Land Official Nabbed With Ammunition, Sh500,000, And Title Deeds

A public land officer has been arrested after detectives recovered ammunition, large sums of money, and government documents during a dramatic operation in Garissa County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that detectives from the Garissa Sub-County acted on a tip-off and apprehended Antony Githua Mwangi, a public officer attached to the Ministry of Lands in Garissa.

Mwangi was intercepted while driving a black Toyota Prado along the Garissa-Lamu road.

A preliminary search of the vehicle revealed six personal cheques each valued at Sh500,000, three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, four mobile phones, and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) badges marked with the rank of Captain.

The operation extended to Mwangi’s residence in Madogo, where, in the presence of his brother, detectives discovered five live rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, 30 blank title deeds, a lease certificate, and a collection of other land-related documents.

Further searches were conducted at his residences in Thika and Ruiru, where more suspicious documents were found.

These included an original title deed for a parcel of land in Kajiado, an application for consent from the Lands Control Board, and several other documents linked to fraudulent land transactions.

“Antony Githua Mwangi is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance,” the DCI said in a statement.