Lauren Lapkus Siblings: Get to Know Julian Lapkus

Lauren Lapkus is an American actress and comedian known for her roles in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and the HBO series Crashing.

She began her acting career with roles in sitcoms like Hot in Cleveland, The Middle and Are You There, Chelsea?

Lapkus has also appeared in films such as Jurassic World and The Wrong Missy.

She is known for her comedic timing and improv skills. She has performed improv regularly with groups like UCB’s Asssscat and Wild Horses.

Lapkus has also launched several of her own podcasts, including With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus and Newcomers.

In addition to her acting work, she has been nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy and has won 2 awards out of 3 total nominations.

Siblings

Lauren has an older brother named Julian Lapkus, who is a real estate broker in Chicago.

Lauren has brought Julian as her date to red carpet events like the Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World in 2015.

Career

Lapkus began her acting career in the late 2000s, making guest appearances on sitcoms like Hot in Cleveland, The Middle and Are You There, Chelsea?

Her breakout role came in 2013 when she was cast as correctional officer Susan Fischer in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Lapkus appeared in a recurring role throughout the show’s first four seasons.

Her performance on Orange Is the New Black showcased her comedic talents and led to more high-profile roles.

In 2015, Lapkus appeared in the blockbuster film Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Also Read: Jack Ruby Siblings: Unveiling the Family History Behind the Assassin

That same year, she was cast as a main character named Jess in the HBO series Crashing, starring Pete Holmes.

In addition to her acting work, Lapkus is known for her improv skills.

She has performed regularly with improv groups like the Upright Citizens Brigade’s Asssscat and Wild Horses.

Lapkus has also launched several of her own popular podcasts, including With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus and Newcomers.

Her comedic talents have been recognized with awards and nominations.

In 2014, Lapkus was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Orange Is the New Black.

She has won two awards out of three total nominations.

More recently, Lapkus has continued to take on diverse roles. In 2020, she starred in the Netflix comedy film The Wrong Missy opposite David Spade.

She also appeared in the 2021 film The Unicorn.

Lapkus continues to balance acting, improv and podcasting, demonstrating her versatility and staying power in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Lapkus has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

In 2017, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her work on the web series The Earliest Show.

In 2015, Lapkus won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series as part of the cast of Orange Is the New Black.

In 2021, Lapkus received two Razzie Award nominations – one for Worst Actress and one for Worst Screen Combo (shared with David Spade) for the film The Wrong Missy.

In 2016, Lapkus won the Jury Prize for Best Supporting Actress at the Utah Film Festival.

In addition to these awards, Lapkus has been recognized by publications like Variety as one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2016.

Her work on shows like Orange Is the New Black and Crashing has also garnered critical acclaim.