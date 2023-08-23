Lawyer Bernard Kalove, Key Figure In Goldenberg Case Dies; Mourned Nationwide

The nation is in mourning following the demise of Bernard Kalove, the prominent lawyer renowned for his representation of businessman Kamlesh Pattni in the Ksh5.8 billion Goldenberg case.

The passing of Kalove was confirmed by Helene Namisi, Chairperson of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch.

Kalove’s death occurred on August 20, 2023, at a Nairobi hospital after a brief period of illness. He was a legal luminary whose contributions spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

Mutinda Mwanzia, Machakos Public Communications Director and former journalist at The Standard, extended his condolences to the bereaved family and remembered Kalove as a lively and generous individual. “He was also generous and a sociable character. May he rest well,” Mwanzia expressed.

The LSK Nairobi Branch conveyed their condolences and shared that Kalove’s body is being preserved at the Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Having been admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1989, Kalove specialized in criminal law and played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile cases involving influential figures, including politicians and businessmen.

Before establishing his own law firm, Kalove was affiliated with the Law firm of Wetang’ula & Co. Advocates, where the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, served as the managing partner.

Bernard Kalove Role in the Goldenberg Scandal

Kalove’s legal career was highlighted by his pivotal role in the Ksh5.8 billion theft case against Kamlesh Pattni, a central figure in the Goldenberg scandal. The case, which implicated several senior officials in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the National Treasury, spanned a significant period from October 1990 to 1993.

Kalove’s adept legal skills resulted in the successful release of Pattni on bond, a move that was vehemently opposed by notable figures including former Chief Justice Bernard Chunga and former director of public prosecutions.

Subsequently, Kalove initiated a legal challenge in the High Court, arguing that Pattni’s fundamental and constitutional rights were violated due to prolonged delays in the criminal proceedings.

This challenge led to a landmark ruling in March 2013 by Justice Joseph Mutava, halting further proceedings against Pattni. The judge’s conduct was later examined by a judicial commission, which established his misconduct and recommended his removal from the judiciary.

Kalove’s legacy is etched in his contributions to the legal field and his instrumental role in shaping significant legal outcomes, leaving an indomitable impact on Kenya’s legal history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...