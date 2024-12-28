Lawyer Mugoye Mbeya Succumbs to Cancer Complications in Nairobi 

Nairobi based lawyer George Mugoye Mbeya is dead.

Mbeya died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday December 27 morning after a long battle with cancer related complications.

His wife Judith broke the news of the death in a message to friends and relatives.

“Good morning everyone. It’s with profound sadness that i announce the death of my husband, Wakili George Mugoye Mbeya early morning of today. Friday, 27th December 2024 at the Nairobi Hospital.”

“The body is at Lee Funeral Home. Further updates to follow after we process this great loss to our family,” the message read in part.

Mbeya was the managing partner at the Mugoye and Associates Advocates based in Nairobi.

He had contested the 2022 gubernatorial elections for Siaya County. He was again aiming at contesting the same seat in 2027. He had created a Facebook account where he had been posting his political activities with an eye on Siaya at large.

His friends described him as a dedicated and forthright lawyer.

“He fought for justice in all his work. We cherish his work,” said one lawyer who said he had known him since he was in law school.