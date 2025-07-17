Lawyer Silas Jakakimba And Wife Florence Adhiambo Announce Separation

Lawyer Silas Jakakimba, a former personal assistant to opposition leader Raila Odinga, and his wife Florence Adhiambo have announced their separation after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared on social media on Wednesday, July 17, the couple said the decision to part ways was mutual and came after deep reflection.

“After careful consideration and much reflection, we – Silas Jakakimba and Florence Adhiambo – have made the difficult but extremely considerate decision to separate,” read part of their statement.

The two expressed gratitude to their families and spiritual mentors for the support they received during the process.

“This decision was reached mutually and with respect for one another. We deeply appreciate the immense love and support from both sides of our innermost families and spiritual leaders as we made this public,” they said.

Jakakimba and Adhiambo also asked for privacy, saying they will not make any further comments on the matter.

The couple tied the knot in a colourful ceremony at Safari Park Hotel in October 2021. Florence, in a white gown, arrived at the venue in a helicopter, while Jakakimba wore a black suit. The wedding was attended by several high-profile guests, including lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his wife.

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds flew off in a chopper ride around the venue, waving to their cheering guests.