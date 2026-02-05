Lea Salonga Siblings: All About Shiela, Gerard and Jeff Salonga

Lea Salonga, born Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga on February 22, 1971, in Manila, Philippines, is a renowned Filipina singer and actress celebrated for her exceptional vocal talent and contributions to musical theater and film.

She gained international fame as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin (1992) and Fa Mulan in Mulan (1998), earning her the title of Disney Legend.

Salonga is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished performers from the Philippines, often referred to as the “Pride of the Philippines” for her groundbreaking achievements on global stages.

Siblings

Lea has three siblings, namely Shiela Salonga, Gerard Salonga and Jeff Salonga.

Gerard, born in 1973, is an distinguished musical conductor, composer, and arranger.

Gerard has often accompanied Lea in concerts and shares a supportive relationship with her, as evidenced by their public tributes and joint appearances.

Salonga’s career began remarkably early, as she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven in a production of The King and I in the Philippines.

She quickly rose to prominence as a child performer, starring in local productions of musicals such as Annie, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music, and others, while also releasing her debut album Small Voice at age ten and hosting her own television show, Love, Lea.

Her international breakthrough arrived in 1989 when she was cast as Kim in the world premiere of Miss Saigon in London’s West End, a role that propelled her to global stardom.

She reprised the role on Broadway in 1991, becoming the first Asian actress to achieve such prominence in major Western theater.

Throughout her career, Salonga has appeared in numerous Broadway and West End productions, including as Éponine and later Fantine in Les Misérables (making her the first Asian to play Éponine on Broadway), Flower Drum Song, Once on This Island, and Here Lies Love, which she also produced.

Beyond theater, she has released multiple albums, toured worldwide with sold-out concerts, and contributed to television and film, including roles in series like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and voice work in animated projects.

Salonga made history as the first Asian to win the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1990 for Miss Saigon, followed by the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1991 for the same role—the first Asian American woman to earn a Tony in that category.

Additional theater honors include the Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and Theatre World Award.

She has earned two Grammy Award nominations for Best Musical Theater Album (in 2004 and 2019).

In the Philippines, she holds the record for the most Aliw Awards wins in certain categories and has been honored with the Presidential Merit Award and the Order of Lakandula.

Other distinctions include the Disney Legend honor for her iconic Disney voice roles, the Time 100 Impact Award, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in entertainment.