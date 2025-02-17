Legislators Call For Greater Awareness Of NYOTA Project

Members of Parliament are calling for increased awareness of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Labour, chaired by Runyenjes MP Muchangi Karemba, has urged the Ministry of Labour to strengthen public sensitization efforts to ensure that more people are informed about the initiative.

This call was made during a retreat between the Ministry and the committee, which aimed to update the committee on the ministry’s ongoing initiatives and foster collaboration for better service delivery.

Karemba emphasized the importance of raising awareness at the constituency level so that the project reaches its intended beneficiaries.

He noted that it was crucial for people at the grassroots to understand the project and the criteria for selecting participants.

“The Ministry must put more effort into creating awareness so that the project benefits the right individuals in the community,” he said.

NYOTA is a government initiative funded by the World Bank aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kenyan youth. The program focuses on enhancing employability, expanding job opportunities, and promoting youth savings. It targets 830,000 vulnerable youth aged 18 to 29, including refugees in Garissa and Turkana counties.

During the retreat, Shadrack Mwadime, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Labour and Skills Development, spoke about the ministry’s efforts to create job opportunities for Kenyans both at home and abroad.

“We are working on signing more bilateral labor agreements with various countries to expand opportunities for Kenyans abroad. This sector significantly contributes to our economy through foreign income and investments from Kenyans working overseas,” Mwadime explained.

The NYOTA project is especially crucial for addressing youth unemployment, particularly among those with a Form 4 education or below, who face challenges advancing their skills.

However, Mwadime pointed out that funding remains a major hurdle for the successful implementation of the project. He called on the committee to support the allocation of sufficient resources in the national budget to ensure the program’s success.