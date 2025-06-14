Legislators Question Mining Licenses Amid Claims Of Illegal Operations

Members of Parliament sitting in the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining have raised alarm over the Ministry of Mining’s continued issuance of mining licenses despite allegations of environmental violations and non-compliance with legal procedures.

During a session chaired by Committee Vice Chairperson Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), lawmakers demanded answers from the Principal Secretary for Mining, Harry Kimtai, over reports that some licenses were issued to miners operating without completing Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

They accused the Ministry of ignoring stop orders previously issued by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and allowing activities that have led to serious environmental degradation.

PS Kimtai, appearing before the committee in response to statements sought by Turkana South MP Dr. Ariko Namoit, Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong’, and the late Ong’ondo Were, insisted that his department had issued licenses to only three dealers in Turkana, and that all operations were required to follow the law. But the committee rejected his response, saying it did not reflect the situation on the ground.

Dr. Ariko criticized the Ministry for issuing licenses in areas such as Lami Nyeusi, Lorogon, and Kalomwae along the Turkana-Sigor border without proper consultations. He questioned the criteria used in awarding licenses over the past three years, the failure to form local artisanal mining committees, and the lack of action to reverse environmental damage, including the drying up of water wells and abandoned mining trenches.

“Hon. Chair, the PS is not being sincere. Mining is a destructive activity. Look at the pictures I have provided—there is clear evidence of severe destruction around Kainuk town. Cyanide chemicals are being used and are having dangerous effects,” said Dr. Ariko.

He further accused the Ministry of ignoring the legal requirement for public participation and claimed that local leaders have been sidelined. He alleged that police were shielding miners who continue to damage the environment.

Lochakapong’ echoed Ariko’s concerns, calling for honesty from the PS. He insisted that there is indeed large-scale mining in Turkana and West Pokot, contrary to the PS’s remarks. Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, attending the session as a friend of the committee, supported the claims.

Bura MP Yakub Adow emphasized the need for the Ministry to ensure mining royalties benefit the local communities as stipulated in the law—10 percent to the local residents and 20 percent to county governments. Njoro MP Charity Kathambi called for transparency and accountability in the mining sector.

“If the issues in Turkana South, Sigor and Kasipul are not resolved urgently, the country risks facing serious consequences. Our people are left with nothing but pollution and destroyed land while others benefit,” Kathambi said.

Other committee members, including Feisal Badir and Joseph Emathe, urged all agencies involved—NEMA, the police, and the Ministry—to act jointly to enforce the law. Emathe called for the formation of community-based mining cooperatives under Sections 91 and 93 of the Mining Act to support legal and sustainable small-scale mining.