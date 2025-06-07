Legislators Raise Alarm Over EAC States Failing To Pay Contributions

The National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration has raised concern over the continued failure by some East African Community (EAC) member states to pay their financial contributions, warning that the situation is affecting the smooth running of the regional bloc.

The MPs said the delays are causing serious challenges, including the inability to pay staff salaries at EAC institutions.

They spoke during a meeting with the State Department for East African Community to discuss reports from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Lawmakers expressed frustration that Kenya continues to meet its financial obligations to the EAC yet gains little in return.

They called for stronger measures to enforce compliance, including the possibility of sanctioning or expelling member states that repeatedly fail to pay.

Karachuonyo MP Okuome Adipo highlighted the impact on Kenyan traders, especially fishermen.

“Kenyans are facing serious challenges fishing in Lake Victoria. Can we ensure smooth trade with Uganda?” he asked.

Committee Chairperson Irene Mayaka called for clarity on what legal and policy tools are available to deal with the crisis.

“What is the best way forward, based on EAC laws and policies, to resolve these issues?” she asked.

Principal Secretary for the EAC Dr. Caroline Karugu admitted the situation is worrying and said it is being addressed at the EAC Summit level.

“I am optimistic we shall find a way to keep the Community vibrant,” she said, adding that efforts are underway to ensure member states pay their 2024/25 contributions in line with EAC Financial Rules.

Dr. Karugu also urged the Committee to look into wider trade issues like taxation and the ease of doing business to help attract investment in the region.

The MPs supported a proposal that would allow member states to directly pay the salaries of their citizens seconded to EAC institutions.

However, they said the EAC Treaty may need to be amended to ensure states that consistently pay their dues are not disadvantaged and get fair benefits from the Community.