Leif Garrett Net Worth

Leif Garrett, an American singer, actor, and television personality, has a net worth of $10,000. Garrett rose to prominence as a teen idol in the 1970s, captivating fans with his acting and singing talents. His career began as a child actor, which paved the way for his later success. Transitioning to a music career, Garrett delivered several pop hits, solidifying his status as a teen icon. Some of his most notable songs from this era include “I Was Made for Dancin'” and various covers of classic hits.

Early Life

Born on November 8, 1961, in Hollywood, California, Leif Garrett is the son of actress Carolyn Stellar and Rik Nervik. Raised primarily by his mother, Garrett has one sister, Dawn Lyn, who also pursued acting. To accommodate his early career, Garrett was homeschooled and graduated from high school at the age of 15.

Leif Garrett Career

Garrett and his sister appeared in several projects together, including the horror movie “Devil Times Five,” an episode of “Gunsmoke,” and “Wonder Woman.” Garrett’s breakthrough role came in “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” in 1969. He played the main character’s son in the “Walking Tall” trilogy during the 1970s and had recurring roles on “Family” and “The Odd Couple.”

In 1975, Garrett became a teen heartthrob after starring in the CBS drama “Three for the Road.” His popularity soared, leading him to feature in numerous teen magazines. He paused his acting career to focus on music but returned in the 1980s with roles in “The Outsiders,” “Thunder Alley,” “Shaker Run,” “Cheerleader Camp,” and “Party Line.”

After another hiatus, Garrett returned to acting in the mid-1990s, appearing in “Dominion.” In the late 1990s, he hosted “8-Track Flashback” on VH-1 and performed in stage productions like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” He made a cameo as himself in the 2003 film “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” and won the grand prize on the celebrity edition of “Fear Factor” in 2006. Garrett joined TruTV’s “The Smoking Gun Presents: World’s Dumbest…” in 2008 and appeared on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2010, where he discussed his heroin addiction.

In 2019, Garrett published his autobiography, “Idol Truth,” revealing behind-the-scenes details about his career and personal struggles.

Music Career

Garrett signed a five-album recording contract with Atlantic Records in 1976. His debut album, “Leif Garrett,” was released in July 1977, with four singles charting on the US Billboard Hot 100. His second album, released in 1978, featured the hit single “I Was Made for Dancin’,” his most successful song in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Garrett released three more albums between 1979 and 1981, but none achieved the success of his first two. He formed the band Godspeed in 1999 with Christopher Wade Damerst and Michael Scott, but the group disbanded shortly after a few performances. Garrett continued to tour and perform, including with the retro act Original Idols Live! in Las Vegas in 2006.

Personal Life

Garrett dated actress Nicollette Sheridan in the late 1970s and was romantically linked to several co-stars, including Kristy McNichol, Tatum O’Neal, and Justine Bateman. He had a serious relationship with actress Elaine Bilstad in the 1990s until her death in 1999.

Legal and Drug Issues

Garrett’s personal life has been fraught with legal and drug issues. He began using drugs at 14 and, shortly before his 18th birthday, crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol and quaaludes, leaving his passenger, Roland Winkler, a paraplegic. Garrett was tried as a juvenile and lost his license for a year. Winkler sued Garrett, resulting in a $6 million settlement from an insurance company. Despite ongoing legal battles, Garrett and Winkler maintained contact until Winkler’s death in 2017.

