Leopard Kills 37 Goats, Sheep in Elgeyo Marakwet 

A group of villagers Elgeyo Marakwet are counting loses after a leopard raided the area and killed 37 goats and sheep.

The animals include 33 sheep and four goats.

The incident happened in Murkutwo, Mogil village on May 24, local officials said.

Two villagers woke up and found the animals dead.

They had been attacked on their necks in their dens, witnesses said.

Police in the company of officers from Kenya Wildlife Service and veterinary department visited the area as an enraged mob gathered there.

Police said two homesteads were affected in the incident. One home lost 32 animals while the second one lost five.

Officials said a search for the killer leopard was launched. They want to trap and relocate it.

The families were guided to fill forms for compensation.

In the meantime, the locals were advised to reinforce their animal sheds for safety at large even as they complained the leopards have been a menace to them for long.