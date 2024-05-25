Two Women Arrested for Trafficking Cocaine Worth Sh495,000 in Mombasa 

Two women suspected of trafficking narcotics in the coastal city of Mombasa were Friday nabbed with sachets of cocaine in an operation mounted by Anti-Narcotics Unit officers in Kisauni, Utange area.

Acting on a tip-off, police cordoned the house of the two suspects where upon search the nose candy estimated at a street value of Sh495,000 was discovered.

That suspects will be arraigned Monday, police said.

Detectives have been mounting operations in the region to address drug trafficking and consumption menace. Dozens of suspects have been arrested in the exercise.

Elsewhere, detectives in Busia, arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized three bales of bhang stashed in backpacks believed to have been destined for the capital, Nairobi.

The suspects were arrested following information from members of the public that two men were spotted at the bustling Busia bus station, preparing to board a Climax bus bound for Nairobi, carrying suspected narcotics in their bags.

Anti-narcotics officers responded swiftly and managed to arrest the two, and upon thorough search discovered the 12 kilograms of cannabis sativa with an approximate street value of Sh360,000.