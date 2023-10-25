Les Gold net worth

Les Gold, the charismatic patriarch of American Jewelry and Loan, has made an indelible mark in the world of pawnbroking. His remarkable net worth of $5 million. Les Gold is perhaps best known for his appearance on the TruTV reality series “Hardcore Pawn.”

Early Life and Career

Leslie (Les) Gold was born on June 20, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. With a family history deeply rooted in pawn sales, Les is the grandson of a Jewish pawnbroker who owned “Sam’s Loans,” a now-defunct pawnshop in Detroit.

His journey into the world of commerce began at a tender age when, at seven, he made his first sale at his grandfather’s shop. By the time he turned 12, he’d embarked on his first entrepreneurial endeavor, selling pizza by the slice to fellow students at The Hebrew School in Michigan.

In 1978, Gold took the pivotal step of opening his first pawn shop, aptly named American Jewelry and Loan. Initially situated at the Green Eight Shopping Center on the renowned 8 Mile Road in Oak Park, Michigan, the store later moved to its current location in 1993 – a former bowling alley on Greenfield Road in Detroit, near 8 Mile.

A Growing Empire

In 2011, a second location in Pontiac was added to Les Gold’s expanding pawn empire. What started as a relatively small venture had now grown into a 50,000-square-foot empire. With over 45 employees, Les is known for his old-school, hard-nosed pawnbroker style, characterized by street-smart savvy and a knack for striking tough deals.

Today, American Jewelry and Loan boasts not one but five locations across Michigan and employs roughly 200 people. This is no ordinary pawn shop; it’s a family-owned business where all of Les’s children are actively involved. There’s a sense of hope that one day they will continue the family legacy. His son, Seth, is the shop’s general manager and oversees all marketing efforts. His daughter, Ashley, holds the role of assistant manager.

“Hardcore Pawn” and Reality TV

In 2009, Les Gold embarked on a new adventure – a reality show titled “Hardcore Pawn” on TruTV. The show offered viewers an inside look at the day-to-day operations of American Jewelry and Loan, captivating audiences with the human aspects of drama, conflicts, humor, and absurdity between staff members and customers.

While “Hardcore Pawn” has faced comparisons to the successful “Pawn Stars,” Les Gold maintains that it provides a more realistic portrayal of pawn shop life. The diverse range of customers from all walks of life offers a unique and authentic perspective.

Les Gold Net Worth

Literary Pursuits and Philanthropy

Les Gold ventured into the realm of literature with the publication of his first book, an autobiography titled “For What It’s Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker.” Published by Penguin/Portfolio in June 2013, the book chronicles his journey to establish a successful pawn shop and offers valuable insights for individuals in the field. It achieved remarkable success, reaching the number four spot on the New York Times Best Seller List in the “How-To” category by June 30, 2013, and number eight in the Hardcover Business Books category the following month.

Les Gold is not only a successful businessman but also a philanthropist. He actively supports The Heat and Warmth (THAW) Fund, an organization dedicated to assisting local families in need with their electricity and heating bills. Les has held fundraisers at his store, including the “Hardcore THAW” party in February 2013, which raised over $40,000 for THAW.

Les Gold Marriage

Les Gold has been happily married to his wife, Lilli Gold, since 1975.

