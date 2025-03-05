Lexie Hull Siblings: All About Lacie Hull

Lexie Lauren Hull is a professional basketball player currently shining as a guard for the Indiana Fever in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Known for her sharpshooting and tenacious defense, Lexie has carved out a reputation as a rising star in the league.

Before her professional career, she excelled at Stanford University, where she won a national championship and earned numerous accolades.

Raised in a basketball-centric family, Lexie’s journey to the WNBA was shaped not only by her own talent but also by the influence of her siblings, particularly her identical twin sister, Lacie Hull.

Siblings

Lexie has an identical twin sister, Lacie Hull, who has been her closest companion and competitor throughout her life.

Born just minutes apart, Lexie and Lacie grew up inseparable, sharing a passion for basketball that began in kindergarten.

From their early days playing in the driveway to their time as high school and college teammates, the Hull twins pushed each other to excel.

Lacie, like Lexie, was a standout athlete, though their playing styles differed—Lexie was the scorer, while Lacie thrived as a playmaker, dishing out assists with finesse.

Their competitive spirit was forged in countless one-on-one battles, with Lexie once recalling tearfully begging Lacie for a rematch after a loss.

College and WNBA career

Lexie committed to Stanford University together in 2016, drawn by the program’s academic prestige and legendary coach Tara VanDerveer.

At Stanford, Lexie blossomed into a key player for the Cardinal from 2018 to 2022.

She started 103 of her 127 games, averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 37.4% from three-point range.

Her junior year in 2020-21 was a highlight, as she helped Stanford win its first NCAA Championship since 1992.

Also Read: Kylie Feuerbach Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

In the Final Four, Lexie posted back-to-back double-doubles—18 points and 13 rebounds against South Carolina, and 10 points and 10 rebounds in the title game against Arizona.

As a senior, she averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game, culminating her college career with a career-high 36 points against Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Lexie declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft and was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Fever, a surprise to some who projected her as a late first-round or second-round pick.

In her rookie season, she appeared in 26 games, starting four, and averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in limited minutes.

Her second year saw increased playing time, starting 25 of 30 games and averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

By 2024, Lexie’s development was evident—she shot a career-high 41% from three-point range and delivered standout performances, including a 22-point game against the Seattle Storm on August 18.

Beyond the WNBA, Lexie has competed in Athletes Unlimited, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023, and is set to join the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a 3×3 league, in 2025.

Accolades

Lexie’s trophy case is a testament to her skill and dedication.

In high school at Central Valley in Spokane Valley, Washington, she was a two-time Washington Gatorade Player of the Year, the state’s all-time leading scorer, and led her team to two state championships alongside Lacie.

At Stanford, she earned three All-Pac-12 selections (2020, 2021, 2022), two Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors, and was named to the 2021 Final Four All-Tournament Team.

Her senior year brought the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing her as the top senior in Division I women’s basketball for on- and off-court excellence, and the Elite 90 Award for the highest GPA among Final Four participants.

She was also a two-time Academic All-American and the 2022 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

In her professional career, Lexie’s 2023 Athletes Unlimited Defensive Player of the Year award and All-Defensive Team selections highlight her defensive prowess.