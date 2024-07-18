Liam Hemsworth Siblings: Meet Luke and Chris Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor best known for his roles in The Hunger Games film series, where he played Gale Hawthorne.

He has also starred in several other films, including The Last Song, The Expendables 2, Paranoia, Empire State and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Hemsworth began his acting career in Australia, appearing in television shows such as Neighbours and The Elephant Princess.

He moved to the United States in 2009 to pursue his acting career. In 2018, he married American singer and actress Miley Cyrus, but the couple divorced in 2020.

In October 2022, Netflix announced that Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia from the start of Season 4 of The Witcher.

Siblings

Liam has two older brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth, who are also successful actors.

The Hemsworth brothers grew up primarily in Melbourne, Australia, as well as the Australian Outback and on Phillip Island.

They were known to be mischievous as children, with Liam once recounting how he threw a knife at Chris during one of their playful roughhousing sessions.

All three brothers pursued acting careers, with Luke being the first to appear on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, which his younger brother Liam would later also join.

Chris went on to land the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Liam found fame starring in The Hunger Games film series.

Despite their individual successes, the Hemsworth brothers remain close and supportive of one another.

They often share adventures and tease each other publicly on social media.

Luke and Chris are both married with children, while Liam dated and was briefly married to singer Miley Cyrus before finding a new relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

The Hemsworth brothers have also used their platform to advocate for causes close to their hearts, with Luke and Liam serving as ambassadors for the Australian Childhood Foundation.

Career

Hemsworth’s breakout role was as Gale Hawthorne in the wildly popular The Hunger Games film series.

He starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson in all four films, which were released between 2012-2015.

As Gale, Hemsworth played the best friend and love interest of Lawrence’s character Katniss Everdeen.

The films were massive box office successes, cementing Hemsworth’s status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Outside of The Hunger Games, Hemsworth has taken on a variety of other film roles.

His first major role was in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song, which co-starred Miley Cyrus, who would later become Hemsworth’s wife (though they later divorced).

Hemsworth had a supporting role in the 2012 action sequel The Expendables 2 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

He showcased his dramatic acting range in the thrillers Paranoia and Empire State, both released in 2013.

Hemsworth took on a lead role in the 2016 sci-fi sequel Independence Day: Resurgence, and starred in the 2019 romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic, which allowed him to showcase his comedic talents.

The most recent major development in his career is his casting as the new Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series, starting in Season 4.

This high-profile role will allow him to take on a beloved fantasy character and potentially launch him into a new phase of his acting career.

Awards and accolades

Hemsworth has won several awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

He won the Australians in Film Breakthrough Award for international success in 2012.

At the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, Hemsworth won the Choice Movie Breakout Star – Male award for his role in The Last Song.

He won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite On-Screen Chemistry (shared with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson) for The Hunger Games in 2012.

In 2016, Hemsworth won the CinemaCon Award for Ensemble of the Universe for his role in Independence Day: Resurgence.

He has also received numerous other nominations, including 1 Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Most Dangerous Game in 2020, multiple Teen Choice Award nominations for his roles in The Hunger Games films, a People’s Choice Award nomination for Favorite Action Movie Actor for Independence Day: Resurgence in 2017 and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Comedy Movie Actor for Isn’t It Romantic in 2019.