Libya Floods: Death Toll Soars To 5,200

The death toll in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has tragically climbed to 5,200, according to the Ministry of Interior in the region, a figure that is sadly expected to rise as recovery operations continue in the aftermath of the devastating floods that have engulfed the city.

In response to this dire situation, Islamic Relief has pledged its support by committing an initial sum of £100,000 (equivalent to $124,864) to provide much-needed aid to the flood victims.

This aid package will include essential supplies such as food, blankets, and mattresses.

The North African region has been struck by a double catastrophe in a matter of days, with the recent earthquake in Morocco compounding the suffering.

Islamic Relief, having already dispatched an emergency response team to Morocco, is now extending its assistance to the flood-stricken city of Derna, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

International Assistance Offers Pour In

In the wake of this devastating disaster, several countries have stepped forward to offer their assistance in the relief efforts.

Rescue Teams: Both Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have swiftly deployed rescue teams to eastern Libya, reinforcing the response efforts on the ground.

Military Support: Egypt’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a prominent political and military ally of the Tobruk-based Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, has arrived in Benghazi. He was aboard an aircraft laden with relief supplies and personnel, as reported by media outlets.

Medical Aid: France has committed to dispatching a field hospital to Libya within 48 hours to provide essential medical support to the flood victims.

Supplies: Algeria’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that eight aircraft carrying vital supplies, including foodstuffs, medical equipment, clothing, and tents, have been dispatched to assist the affected population in Derna.

Standby Assistance: Egypt, France, Iran, Italy, Qatar, Tunisia, the United Nations, and the United States have all expressed their readiness to provide assistance, demonstrating a global commitment to aiding those affected by this devastating natural disaster.

