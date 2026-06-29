Relief as missing activist Lichuma found alive in hospital after alleged abduction and torture

Relief swept through family, friends and human rights activists after missing activist Davis Lichuma was found alive on Sunday, days after he was allegedly abducted during protests in Nairobi.

According to the Social Justice Centres Working Group, Lichuma was discovered in critical condition after being dumped at Kenyatta National Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for specialized treatment.

The group and Lichuma’s colleagues alleged that he had been subjected to severe torture during the period he was missing, describing the incident as further evidence of alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial abuses.

Lichuma was among seven activists who were reportedly arrested near Parliament during protests last Thursday. According to the victims, they were taken to an undisclosed location where they were beaten and tortured.

Six of the activists were reportedly abandoned along Lang’ata Road on Saturday morning before being taken to hospital for treatment. Lichuma remained unaccounted for until he was found in hospital.

Those rescued alleged that the individuals responsible for their ordeal were police officers. Chatting briefly from his hospital bed, Lichuma was unable to explain where he had been held since his disappearance.

The Social Justice Centres Working Group has called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lichuma’s disappearance and treatment, demanding that those responsible be identified and prosecuted.

“We will not accept silence, cover-ups or excuses. An injury to one is an injury to all,” the group said in a statement, adding that Kenyans deserve answers on who allegedly abducted Lichuma, where he was held, who ordered his torture and why he was abandoned.

The development came a day after the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed receiving a missing person’s report concerning Lichuma, which had been lodged at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service takes allegations of enforced disappearances and torture seriously and remains committed to accountability and transparency.

The police urged anyone with information or specific allegations relating to enforced disappearances, torture or other human rights violations to report the matter at the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

According to the NPS, all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially and expeditiously in accordance with the law.

“The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents and visitors. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations,” the statement said.

The Service reiterated its commitment to upholding the Constitution, respecting human rights and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in all its operations.

The case has intensified public concern over recent allegations of enforced disappearances and human rights violations in the country. Police have consistently denied involvement in the alleged incidents, and no official findings have yet been released regarding Lichuma’s disappearance or the claims of torture. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.